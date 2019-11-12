Delta Election: Court Reserves Ruling In Appeal Filed By APC’s Great Ogboru

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Chief Great Ogboru, against the election of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as the Governor of Delta State.

A five-man panel of the court led by Justice Uzo Ndukwe-Anyanwu, reserved judgment on Monday after the lawyers to the parties in the appeal adopted and argued their final briefs.

Chief Ogboru is seeking a reversal of the decision of the Delta State governorship election petition tribunal which returned Senator Okowa as the winner of the March 9 governorship election.

He had raised 37 appeals through his lawyer, Mr Nicholson Ichekor, upon which he is asking the court of appeal to set aside the entire judgment of the tribunal.

The APC candidate alleged over-voting and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.