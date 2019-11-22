Family, Prophet Trade Blame Over Disappearance Of Minor From Ondo Church

The family of a one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole, has accused the general overseer of a Christian worship centre in Akure of negligence following the disappeared of their son.

Gold was declared missing on November 10, during the service at the children’s section of Sotitobire Praying Ministry in the Ondo State capital.

The boy’s mother, Modupe, narrated how the incident happened to Channels Television, as well as efforts made so far to find and bring him back home.

She explained that on that fateful day, she took him to the children’s section of the church where over 100 other kids were being taken care of.

On her return to the section, Modupe lamented that she found out that her son had disappeared.

She added that none of the 14 members of the church at the section could explain his whereabouts.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s GDP Grows By 2.28% In Third Quater Of 2019

The baby’s mother said this was the beginning of their trouble as the entire family has been in serious confusion, searching for little Gold.

She noted that the matter has been reported to the police who she said have swung into action to ensure the boy was found.

Modupe, however, accused the leadership of the church of negligence and not helping out in searching for her son.

On his part, Gold’s father, Temitope, told Channels Television he was attacked and beaten by thugs along with his wife when they went to the church to plead with the pastor to assist in the matter.

He denied the claims that he abducted his own son and demanded N10 million as ransom from the pastor of the church.

After persistent calls and messages, the prophet, Babatunde Samuel, narrated his side of the story to Channels Television.

Samuel, who chose the title ‘Alfa’ for himself, accused the parents of gold of not cooperating with him to find their missing child.

Rather, he alleged that the boy’s father and mother have been going about to destroy his reputation.

The prophet also claimed that Temitope mobilised thugs with dangerous weapons to attack him in the church.

He, therefore, appealed to the police to investigate the circumstances that led to the disappearance of Gold and bring anyone found culpable to justice.

The Commissioner of Police in Ondo, Undie Adie, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He said the allegation by the parent of the missing child that the pastor was harassing them with the police was untrue.

Adie disclosed that the police were already investigating the incident and have been inviting some people for interrogation.

He gave assurance that the boy would be found and appealing to residents to help the police with relevant information relating to the incident.