RB Leipzig Secure First-Ever Last 16 Champions League Spot

Updated November 27, 2019
Benfica’s Portuguese midfielder Pizzi (C) vies with Leipzig’s German defender Lukas Klostermann (L) and Leipzig’s Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match RB Leipzig v Benfica in Leipzig, eastern Germany, on November 27, 2019.
RB Leipzig qualified for the Champions League knockout stages for the first time on Wednesday after Emil Forsberg fired them back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Benfica.

The German outfit looked set to lose but Forsberg pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 90th minute before hitting the leveler five minutes into added time.

Leipzig are three points clear of Zenit St Petersburg and Lyon at the top of Group G with one match to play and cannot be removed from the top two due to a superior head-to-head record.

AFP



