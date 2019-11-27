RB Leipzig Secure First-Ever Last 16 Champions League Spot

RB Leipzig qualified for the Champions League knockout stages for the first time on Wednesday after Emil Forsberg fired them back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Benfica.

The German outfit looked set to lose but Forsberg pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 90th minute before hitting the leveler five minutes into added time.

READ ALSO: Champion’s League: Lovren’s Equaliser Spares Liverpool’s Blushes Against Napoli

Leipzig are three points clear of Zenit St Petersburg and Lyon at the top of Group G with one match to play and cannot be removed from the top two due to a superior head-to-head record.

AFP