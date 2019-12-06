Nigeria Is Sinking Very Fast, The Judiciary Has Been Desecrated – The Week In Quotes

The release and rearrest of Mr. Omoyele Sowore, has become the highlight of this week, with the actions of the Department of State Services (DSS) stirring debates and protests.

In line with the Sowore issue, the hate speech bill has continued to generate controversy, even as some describe it as dead on arrival.

Having examined the week in focus, here are some quotes which when pieced together give a feel of what has transpired in the course of the week even as the year draws closer to its end.

1. Obey Nigerian Courts like you obey British Courts

A human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana asks the Federal Government to start complying with Nigerian Court injunctions the same way it heeds the ruling of foreign courts.

2. The reality is that Nigeria is sinking very fast under amateur economic managers

A former governorship candidate, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi, believes there is a need for the Federal Government to be more proactive in order to save Nigeria from sinking.

3. More than at any time in the recent history of the country, hate speech became widely used in public discourse and communication.

Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, says that opponents of the Hate Speech Bill are ignorant of the dangers that loom if the bill is not passed into law.

4. Continue to respect Human Rights

President Muhammadu Buhari advises Nigerian soldiers to keep to the rules of engagement and international code of conduct while carrying out their constitutional duties.

5. I’ll do everything possible to ensure a stable Liberia

President Muhammadu Buhari vows to do everything possible to bring stability to the Republic of Liberia.

6. We are not recruiting Boko Haram ex-fighters into the military

The Defence Headquarters denies the absorption of some deradicalized Boko Haram ex-fighters into the Nigerian military.

7. Justice slowly becoming a thing of the past.

Popstar, Davido and other celebrities lament over the re-detention of Mr. Omoyele Sowore less than 24 hours after they released him.

8. May Nigeria never have the kind of Dino as a Senator.

Senator Smart Adeyemi takes a swipe at Senator Dino Melaye, his closest rival in the just concluded Kogi West district senatorial election.

9. Adeyemi will remain my political wife, his victory is temporal.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kogi West senatorial district election, Senator Dino Melaye, insists that he won the poll.

10. You are a wonderful artist.

Creative_Doks, a Nigerian Ballpoint artist gets the attention of US President Donald Trump.

11. I am not here to put on a show, I am here to win.

Anthony Joshua says he will not celebrate if he regains his world heavyweight title, as he faced off with rival Andy Ruiz in a final press conference before their controversial rematch in Saudi Arabia.

12. Sowore is not Miyetti Allah, FG is treating Judiciary with disdain.

Prof. Wole Soyinka says the Federal Government’s continued disobedience to court rulings especially with regards to the case of Mr. Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, is an act of disrespect to the Judiciary.

13. Never in Nigerian Democracy has a Judge been treated with such disdain.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar says the invasion of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to arrest Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore was a rape of the sanctity of the court.

14. Invasion of Court by DSS confirms Nigeria is sliding into dictatorship.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the furious invasion of the sanctity of the Federal High Court by the Department of State Services (DSS) further confirms that Nigeria, under the Buhari Presidency, is finally sliding into a frightening dictatorship.