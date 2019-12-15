Channels TV’s Seun Okinbaloye Wins Television Programme Presenter Of The Year

Channels Television’s political correspondent, Seun Okinbaloye, has emerged the Nigerian Media Merit Award (NMMA) Television Programme Presenter of the Year.

Okinbaloye bagged the honour at an event put together by the NMMA on Sunday at the Muson Centre in Lagos.

The award ceremony is an annual event organised to recognise individuals and organisations for media excellence in Nigeria and their contribution to the development of the sector.

Sunday’s event took place while Okinbaloye was presenting Sunday Politics, doing what he knows how to do best.

His recognition was a plus for Channels Television which also won the Best Television Station of the Year for the 13th time, extending its record in that category.

READ ALSO: Channels Television Emerges Best TV Station For The 13th Time

The TV station last won the Best Station of the Year in 2017, in addition to claiming the prize in 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Channels Television’s General Manager (Special Duties), Mr Steve Judo, led a team of staff members to the event to receive the awards on behalf of the organisation.

Others in attendance include the Controller of Programmes, Mr Ambrose Okoh, and Channels TV Presenter, Gimba Umar.

Elsewhere, TVC’s Mike Okwoche won the Television Newscaster of the Year while the Punch Newspaper beat the Guardian Newspaper and Daily Trust to win the Babatunde Jose Prize for the Newspaper of the Year.

Also in the print category, Abraham Ogbodo of the Guardian Newspaper bagged the Dele Giwa Prize for Editor of the Year, beating Nasir Abubakar of Daily Trust and the Punch’s Martin Ayankola.

A former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, as well as a marketing communications practitioner, Biodun Shobanjo, were also recognised for a professional life dedicated to media excellence and service to the nation.