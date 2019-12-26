Advertisement

BBNaija Ex-Housemates Khafi, Gedoni Now Engaged

Updated December 26, 2019
Khafi posted on Instagram hours after Christmas, announcing her engagement with Gedoni.

 

Former Big Brother housemates, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata, are now engaged.

Khafi, an ex-British police officer, announced the news on Instagram hours after Christmas in Cape Verde.

“Oh, and I got the best Christmas gift ever,” she said.

 

Oh, and I got the best Christmas gift ever 😊❤️💍 #MrsEkpataLoading

Khafi and Gedoni met on the fourth season of Big Brother Naija. The announcement comes barely two months after the show ended on October 6.

The couple are not the first housemates to continue and solidify their relationship after leaving the show.

Season Three housemates, Bam Bam (Oluwabamike Olawumi) and Teddy A (Tope Adenibuyan) tied the knots last September after dating for a year.



