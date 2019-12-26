BBNaija Ex-Housemates Khafi, Gedoni Now Engaged

Former Big Brother housemates, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata, are now engaged.

Khafi, an ex-British police officer, announced the news on Instagram hours after Christmas in Cape Verde.

“Oh, and I got the best Christmas gift ever,” she said.

Khafi and Gedoni met on the fourth season of Big Brother Naija. The announcement comes barely two months after the show ended on October 6.

The couple are not the first housemates to continue and solidify their relationship after leaving the show.

Season Three housemates, Bam Bam (Oluwabamike Olawumi) and Teddy A (Tope Adenibuyan) tied the knots last September after dating for a year.