Malami Reveals Why FG Did Not Release El-Zakzaky

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said that the Federal Government did not order the release of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leaders of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria popularly known as Shiites because his case is being handled by the Kaduna state government.

Mr Malami who was quoted in a statement by his spokesman Dr. Umar Gwandu on Friday stated that the Federal Government does not interfere with the cases that are being prosecuted by a State Governments.

El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat, who were arrested in December 2015, are facing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of the public peace, among other charges in a Kaduna State High Court.

They were first arraigned on May 15, 2018, two years after their arrest in Zaria.

Some Shiites members have protested the continued detention of El-Zakzaky, storming the United Nations Headquarters, the National Assembly and the streets of Abuja, with several confrontations with the police and Army.#

A Kaduna state high court in December ordered that El-Zakzaky and his wife be transferred from the custody of the DSS to a correctional centre in the state.