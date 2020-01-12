Advertisement

US Calls On Iran To Apologize For Arresting UK Ambassador

Channels Television  
Updated January 12, 2020

 

 

The United States called Saturday on Iran to apologize for detaining the British ambassador to Tehran, reportedly during protests against the regime.

“This violates the Vienna Convention, which the regime has a notorious history of violating. We call on the regime to formally apologize to the UK for violating his rights and to respect the rights of all diplomats,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus tweeted.



More on World News

Indian Police Battle Anti-Modi Protesters Over Disputed Law

Downed Plane: Britain’s Envoy In Iran Denies Attending Protest Before Arrest

World Leaders In Oman Pay Respects After Sultan’s Death

Iran’s Top General Briefs Lawmakers Over Downed Ukrainian Jet

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement