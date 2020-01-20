Three Injured As Suspected Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Yobe Community

Three people have been injured by stray bullets from suspected Boko Haram insurgents who attempted to attack the Kalgeri community of Geidam Local Government Council in Yobe state.

The Acting Assistant Director Public Relation, Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, Lieutenant Chinonso Oteh who confirmed the incident to Channels Television, said information on the attack is still sketchy.

READ ALSO: Two Killed As Gunmen Launch Fresh Attack In Kaduna

But the Chairman of Civil Society Organisation in Geidam, Idris Mohammed, said the incident happened on Sunday night.

He added that the insurgents invaded the community around 7 pm, shooting sporadically, which caused the residents to panic and run to safety.

The victims are receiving treatment at General Hospital Geidam.