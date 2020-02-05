Advertisement

Gunmen Kill Three In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack

Channels Television  
Updated February 5, 2020
A map showing Kaduna, a state in Nigeria's North-Central region.
At least three people have been killed following an attack by gunmen on Zangon Attakar chiefdom in Kaduna State.

The attack was said to have been carried out in the early hours of Wednesday in Kaura Local Government Area of the state.

However, the police authorities have yet to confirm the incident.

But a leader of the Fulani community in the area told Channels Television that two of his kinsmen and a trader were killed in the attack.

According to him, his kinsmen from Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State and the local trader from Zangan Atakkar were doing timber business before the incident.

The Fulani man said the victims were conveying goods into a vehicle when the gunmen opened fire and killed two of the traders on the spot.

He noted that the third person sustained injuries and later died in the hospital.



