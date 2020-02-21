PHOTOS: Christians Hold Service In Abuja, Pray For Leah Sharibu

Christians and members of Leah Sharibu’s family on Friday gathered in the nation’s capital Abuja to pray for her and others in Boko Haram captivity.

The service was held in commemoration of Leah’s two years in captivity.

They also called on the government to as a matter of urgency do more to put an end to the often security situation in the country.

In February 19, 2018, Boko Haram invaded Government Girls Secondary School in Dapchi, Yobe State and abducted Leah Sharibu and hundred other schoolgirls. Weeks after the kidnap, the other girls were released while Leah was kept in captivity by the terrorist for refusing to renounce her faith.

Photos: Sodiq Adelakun