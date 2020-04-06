Advertisement
Governor Seyi Makinde Tests Negative For COVID-19
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has tested negative for the Coronavirus.
This is coming six days after the governor tested positive for the COVID-19 and was in self-isolation.
The governor had on March 30th, announced via social media that he had tested positive for the virus, stating that though he is asymptomatic, he will continue to self-isolate.
However, in a statement via his official Twitter handle, Governor Makinde in the late hours of April 5th, announced that he had received his second negative test result for COVID-19.
He thanked everyone who had prayed and supported him within the course of his isolation, with a special appreciation of Professor Temitope Alonge who stood in for him as head of Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.
I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force. pic.twitter.com/p0Tn1iH0H1
— Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) April 5, 2020
