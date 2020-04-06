Advertisement

Governor Seyi Makinde Tests Negative For COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated April 6, 2020
A file photo of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

 

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has tested negative for the Coronavirus.

This is coming six days after the governor tested positive for the COVID-19 and was in self-isolation.

The governor had on March 30th, announced via social media that he had tested positive for the virus, stating that though he is asymptomatic, he will continue to self-isolate.

However, in a statement via his official Twitter handle, Governor Makinde in the late hours of April 5th, announced that he had received his second negative test result for COVID-19.

He thanked everyone who had prayed and supported him within the course of his isolation, with a special appreciation of Professor Temitope Alonge who stood in for him as head of Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

 

 



