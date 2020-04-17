Advertisement

PHOTOS: FG Begins Distribution Of Palliatives To 600,000 Households In Abuja

Channels Television  
Updated April 17, 2020
Some of the items to be distributed to residents in the Federal Capital Territory. PHOTO: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

 

The Federal Government has commenced the distribution of palliatives to 600,000 households in Abuja.

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ramatu Aliyu, flagged off the distribution on Friday in the nation’s capital.

This comes as part of efforts by the government to cushion the effect of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

READ ALSO: 35 New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed By The NCDC

Of the total number of the 442 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 13 people including a medical doctor have died while 152 patients have recovered from the disease.

Aliyu gave an assurance that the distribution of palliatives would capture all the poor and vulnerable persons in the FCT.

See more photos below:

The FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu, says the distribution of palliatives will capture all the poor and vulnerable persons in the nation’s capital. PHOTOS: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 



