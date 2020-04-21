COVID-19: Abia Records First Two Cases

Two index cases of the COVID-19 have been discovered in Abia State.

According to the state government, both cases are individuals who are in their 70s.

During a briefing on Tuesday, the governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, noted that intensive community tracing has been embarked upon, especially in Ikwuano, Umuahia and Ukwa west where the patients might have visited.

READ ALSO: Cross River Seeks FG Support To Fight COVID-19

Speaking further, he stated that all borders will remain closed until further notice.

In the same vein, a private clinic where one of the patients was being treated for other health-related issues has been shut down until it is properly disinfected and all doctors would be quarantined.

The governor also noted that his administration will treat any individual that undermines the infectious preventive regulations as a saboteur, and defaulters would be apprehended and prosecuted.

Meanwhile, he thanked all health care officials who have been diligent in their duties.