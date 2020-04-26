COVID-19 Lockdown: Five Clerics Sentenced To Jail In Abuja

Two Pastors and three Imams have been sentenced to one-month imprisonment or an option of N5000 fine for violating the lockdown order in the capital city Abuja.

They were convicted for holding services in their religious establishments despite the lockdown order in Abuja.

They are Pastor Phillips Olumbori of the Celestial Church of Christ, Lugbe, Reverend Moses Chinedu of Mercy city gospel centre, Aco Estate, Lugbe.

Others are Imam Abdullahi Mohammed, in Gwarimpa Estate, Imam Suleiman Idris, Mobi close, Area 11, Garki and Deputy Imam Useni Umar, in Mobi close, Area 11, Garki, Abuja.

Presiding Magistrate Idayat Akonni handed down the sentences at the Eagle square Mobile court on Sunday in Abuja

Speaking to journalists after the sentencing, the Chairman FCT COVID 19 enforcement task force said those sentenced should be worried because they are now ex-convicts having been found guilty and sentenced by a competent court of law.