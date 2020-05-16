[ICYMI] E-Money Under Police Radar, Davido Produces First Song In Eight Years + More This Week

This week on Vibez, we look at how popular billionaire and CEO of Five Star Music Group, Emeka Okonkwo A.K.A E-Money came under the radar of the police over his alleged abuse of his escorts.

We also talk about popular singer, Davido’s latest feat of returning to the production chair after eight years, as well as Afronation’s line up of performers for its now-postponed 2020 edition.

Catch all this and much more on this episode.

Vibez is your weekly recap of top stories making the rounds in the showbiz world.

stay safe and stay home.