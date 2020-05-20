Gunmen Abduct Naval Officer In Ondo

Gunmen have abducted a naval officer, Lt. Commander Ajare Uchegbulah Amadi and two other persons along the Owo/Ikare Road in Ondo State.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Wednesday.

According to him, the victims were travelling to Abuja last Sunday when the gunmen suspected to be kidnappers emerged from the bush and abducted them along the Ose/Oba Akoko road, in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of the state.

Ikoro, however, noted that the two other occupants of the vehicle have been rescued.

According to him, a joint rescue team of military, police and civil defencemen have been combing the bushes around the vicinity to rescue the victim.

He, therefore, appealed to residents of the area to be vigilant and inform the police if they notice any strange persons and movements in the area.

Meanwhile, the PPRO assured the law-abiding residents of the state not to entertain any fear, saying that the police remains committed to the security of their lives and property.