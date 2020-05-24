Fans Push For Cynthia Morgan’s Comeback, Open GoFundMe Account

Fans of popular Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan on Sunday called for her comeback and opened a GoFundMe fundraising account for her.

This was after the German Juice crooner disclosed in an Instagram live video with Sandra Ogbebor, on Friday, how her relationship with former music label Northside Entertainment ended on a sour note.

She revealed how she lost her name and other royalties as a result of this, leading to her depression and financial troubles.

Many of her fans were moved by her story and took to social media to campaign for her comeback using the hashtag #bringbackcynthiamorgan.

This led to a long thread of tweets about the one time Queen of Reggae Dance Hall.

A GoFundMe account has also been opened to fund her comeback to the entertainment scene.

See tweets below…

Cynthia Morgan might be going through a lot right now but i hope she knows her fans have got her back, she will bounce back pic.twitter.com/y2M6JhMBrB — Dr Toolz (@toolzbabe) May 23, 2020

Cynthia Morgan admitted to never reading her contract in that interview. Artistes learn from this story and read everything. Get an entertainment lawyer, not that lawyer that oversees properties and tenants at Ibeju Lekki. Someone that will help you make the best decisions. — Ugo (@UgoIkeakor) May 24, 2020

Cynthia Morgan had issues with her Record Label (Owned by PSquare brother – Jude Okoye), She lost all royalty, She lost her stage name which is her real name, Her Instagram account, she doesn’t even have access to her VEVO account anymore. She’s now a shadow of herself. pic.twitter.com/5h7zocSUDX — Samuel Naijablogger (@Naijablogger) May 23, 2020

Cynthia Morgan is going to pull a remontada on us.

She was asked if offered an apartment and mobility here in Lagos, would she move in immediately and she said yes.She’s got some songs ready and always ready to record from scratch again.A GoFundMe account has been set up for her — ZEUS (@itzbasito) May 23, 2020

Na my Cynthia Morgan be this? My edo sis☹️☹️ sad mehn…Jude na Wicked person oooo pic.twitter.com/kJj6uyqeQJ — 🌚Ghø$tT🌚 (@ShadowWwLawWw) May 23, 2020

