Fans Push For Cynthia Morgan’s Comeback, Open GoFundMe Account

Ronke Idowu  
Updated May 24, 2020

 

Fans of popular Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan on Sunday called for her comeback and opened a GoFundMe fundraising account for her.

This was after the German Juice crooner disclosed in an Instagram live video with Sandra Ogbebor, on Friday, how her relationship with former music label Northside Entertainment ended on a sour note.

She revealed how she lost her name and other royalties as a result of this, leading to her depression and financial troubles.

Many of her fans were moved by her story and took to social media to campaign for her comeback using the hashtag #bringbackcynthiamorgan.

This led to a long thread of tweets about the one time Queen of Reggae Dance Hall.

A GoFundMe account has also been opened to fund her comeback to the entertainment scene.

