Davido, Other Celebrities Pledge Support For Cynthia Morgan’s Comeback

Nigerian celebrities including hip hop star, Davido on Sunday pledged support for the embattled queen of dancehall, Cynthia Morgan.

Cynthia Morgan had earlier in an Instagram live video with Sandra Ogbebor bared it all on how she has been struggling with her music career.

She revealed how her relationship with her former music label Northside Entertainment ended on a sour note with her losing her royalties and eventually running into depression and financial troubles.

Celebrities and fans in reaction to this pledged support for Cynthia Morgan and opened a GoFundMe fund raising account for her.

Davido however tweeted that he is willing to feature her in a new song.

“Tell Cynthia I got an anthem for her ….. I’ll record my verse verse now,” Davido tweeted.

This got Cynthia Morgan teary as she replied to Davido with crying emojis.

Also, popular OAP Dotun in his tweet said Morgan was a promising artist and she deserves a come back.

On the real I don’t understand why we all don’t see how wrong these things can turn out. Cynthia Morgan was a promising artiste. This girl was literally on fire. You took her name, took her growth. Why can’t you renegotiate? This has moved from just business to sheer wickedness — Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) May 24, 2020

Big brother Naija star, Tacha in her reaction to the trends went down memory lane. She narrated how the German Juice crooner influenced her life with hit track ‘Dont Break My Heart,’ while she was in the University.

Firstly let me start off by saying that I’m currently in a state of SULLEN💔

Few years ago CYNTHIA MORGAN was UNSTOPPABLE her ART was UNIQUE🔥

Personally I first fell in love with “Don’t Break My Heart” back then in school, my 200lvl to be more precise. — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) May 24, 2020

Toke Makinwa in her reaction sued for peace between Cynthia Morgan and her former manager. “We just want music,” she tweeted.