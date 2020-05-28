COVID-19: NAF Unveils Locally Produced Emergency Ventilators

The Nigerian Air Force has produced emergency ventilators to support the fight against the deadly COVID-19.

The ventilators were unveiled on Wednesday at the Nigerian Airforce Institute of Technology in Kaduna State by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Abubakar who was represented by Air Vice Marshal Remigius Ekeh said that the Nigerian Air force partnered with the faculty of veterinary medicine of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria to test the effectiveness of the ventilator using both dog and pig models.

This according to him is to demonstrate the capacity of the emergency ventilators to ventilate patients with respiratory disease including acute lungs injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

He added that the devastating effect of the COVID-19 requires that ingenious and proactive steps be taken in order to protect lives and avert any form of national tragedy.

The Nigerian Air Force, Abubakar added, has continued to pursue a robust and result-oriented research and development policy with emphasis on the provision of indigenous technological solutions.

This includes the mass production of face masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) as well as the provision of liquid oxygen to designated hospitals and isolation centres across the country.

The Airforce has also engaged in strategic partnerships with some Ministries, Departments and Agencies so as to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on industrialised nations.