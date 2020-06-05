PHOTOS: Youths Protest In Abuja, Condemn Sexual Violence

A group of youths under the aegis of Coalition for the fight against Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) launched a campaign on Friday against rape and other forms of sexual violence.

The youths, during a protest in Abuja, called for a systemic action against the recent rise in cases of sexual and gender-based violence in parts of the country.

The protesters who were also at the Force Headquarters in the nation’s capital asked citizens to challenge their legislators on what was being done to protect women and girls.

They, however, said they were working with some lawmakers for urgent legislative action.

