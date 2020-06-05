Advertisement

PHOTOS: Youths Protest In Abuja, Condemn Sexual Violence

Updated June 5, 2020
Protesters hold placards and banners in Abuja to raise awareness about sexual violence in Nigeria on June 5, 2020. Photo: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

 

A group of youths under the aegis of Coalition for the fight against Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) launched a campaign on Friday against rape and other forms of sexual violence.

The youths, during a protest in Abuja, called for a systemic action against the recent rise in cases of sexual and gender-based violence in parts of the country.

The protesters who were also at the Force Headquarters in the nation’s capital asked citizens to challenge their legislators on what was being done to protect women and girls.

They, however, said they were working with some lawmakers for urgent legislative action.

See the photos below:

Youths protest in Abuja to raise awareness about sexual violence in Nigeria on June 5, 2020. Photos: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 



