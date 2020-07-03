COVID-19: Bayelsa Govt Increases Screening Of Persons At Borders

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has directed the COVID-19 Task Force to intensify screening of persons at all entry points into the state.

This is in line with the rise in the number of cases in the state and the lifting of the interstate ban by the Federal Government.

Governor Diri also directed the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, to come up with documents for the purchase of a biosafety cabinet for testing COVID-19 cases in the state.

He gave these directives during an enlarged meeting of the State’s COVID-19 Task Force team at the Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital.