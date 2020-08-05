Insurgency: Attack On Zulum By Boko Haram, Military Insists

Six days after the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum was attacked by suspected Boko Haram terrorists, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says the attack was not in any way, military sabotage.

A visibly-angry Zulum had after the attack, accused the Nigerian soldiers of being responsible for the raid on his convoy in Baga, a claim which the DHQ says has been investigated and found to be false.

Zulum believes some elements are trying to frustrate the effort of the government in ending the insurgency and President Muhammadu Buhari needs to know the truth.

READ ALSO: Insurgency: Zulum Alleges Sabotage, Says Buhari Needs To Know The Truth

He said, “Let me also re-echo my previous position with respect to the level of insurgency in Borno State, I earlier said that the gravity of the insurgency cannot be compared with what has happened between 2011 to 2015, and 2015 to date. Yes, it’s true. The President has done well.

“But there’s sabotage in the system that will not allow the insurgency to end; the President has to know this very important point.”

Speaking on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the spokesman of the Defence Headquarters, John Enenche, absolved the military of any complacency.

READ ALSO: #RevolutionNow: DSS, Police Disperse Protesters In Abuja

Enenche, a Major-General said contrary to Governor Zulum’s claims, the attack was not sabotaged by the military, adding that investigations commenced based on how weighty the allegations were and findings show that the governor’s claims were false.

“We investigated it immediately and the strategic level is cleared of that, operational level cleared of that, the tactical level is cleared of that.

“We analysed the video. Even from the gunshot, the way it all played out, you will discover from the sound of the gunshot that it is not conventional weapons that we use.

“From the habit from that analysis, it was purely that of the enemy in that area – Boko Haram (BHTs). From the tactics, from the manoeuvres exhibited, it was theirs. From the search conducted, it was purely theirs,” he said.

According to the defence spokesman, the fears of the Military High Command were allayed after 48 hours.

While insisting that the attack on Governor Zulum was not sabotaged on any of the troops in the theatre of operation, Enenche said the issue will be handled by whom he described as stakeholders.

He also reiterated the commitment of the Armed Forces in ridding the nation of the myriads of security challenges.