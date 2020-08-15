Blame Service Chiefs Not Buhari For Banditry – Katsina Governor

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, on Saturday blamed Service Chiefs for the perpetuation of banditry in the state.

According to Masari, President Muhammadu Buhari has done all it takes to ensure security in the region.

He made the remarks while presenting a N10 million economic empowerment cheque to 1,000 women and N7 million scholarship support cheque to 701 students in the Rimi Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor said he couldn’t understand why they haven’t done more to help the region since they (the Service Chiefs) were all Northerners.

He also said the bandits are now camouflaging and living with the people.

“We know them and their parents,” he said. “To identify bandits in rural communities is not a difficult task, because you know his business, his farmland capacity, his livestock.

“And if one day he buys a new motorcycle amounting to over N200,000 naira, then you must know that he is selling people’s lives.”

Katsina State, President Buhari’s home state, has recently been a hotbed for banditry, along with other North-West states.

On August 10, bandits attacked the Kurfi area of the state and kidnapped a 13-year-old girl.

In June, Katsina youths took to major streets in the state capital to protest against the loss of innocent lives and properties resulting from the recurrent bandit attacks.

President Buhari has charged security leaders to do more in protecting the region.