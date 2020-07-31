Boko Haram: Nigerians Know We’ve Done Our Best, Says President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said his administration has done its best in ending Boko Haram in the North-East and militancy in the South-South.

The President, however, acknowledged that security agencies “could do much better” in curbing insecurity in the North-East and North-Central.

He made the comments to reporters after attending a Sallah service in Abuja.

“I wish Nigerians the best of luck,” he said in respect of the Eid-al-Adha marked nationwide on Friday. “We want security, prosperity, and the wellbeing of all Nigerians.

“I want Nigerians to be very conscious of their country. What we inherited when we came around in 2016 was Boko Haram in the North East and the militants in the South-South. Nigerians know that we have done our best.

“What is coming up in North West and North Central is disturbing indeed. But I believe the military and the police and other law enforcement agencies, I think they could do much better, but we are keeping them on the alert to do their duties.”

The President’s comments come days after gunmen attacked Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum on his way to Baga, a town 196 km from Maiduguri.

The security situation in Southern Kaduna has deteriorated forcing the state government to order a curfew amid rising cases of banditry and kidnapping across the country’s North-West.

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asked the President to resign partly over the insecurity issue.

Meanwhile, the Senate has called on the President to sack the nation’s security chiefs, although voices from the Presidency have pushed back on the idea.

Abuse of trust

President Buhari also said, on Friday, that some people trusted by his administration have abused the privilege.

He was responding to a question about the recent corruption allegations arising from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Former EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu was suspended in July after corruption charges were brought against him, and the House of Representatives publicly investigated financial misappropriation at the NDDC amid a plethora of drama.

“There has been an abuse of trust by people trusted by the previous administration and this administration,” the President said when asked about how he felt about the recent developments.

“A number of assets have been recovered and some money; but we have introduced TSA, Treasury Single Account, where all the money are taken.

“I said assets should be sold and the money put into TSA so the money can be identified at any level. And I will see who will come after us and take it back again to those who misappropriate public funds.”