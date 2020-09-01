FCT Resident Doctors Embark On Indefinite Strike Over Hazard Allowance

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have embarked on an indefinite strike in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Channels Television learned that the decision of the medical practitioners to down over the non-payment of COVID-19 hazard allowances and other related inducements promised by the government.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the NARD President (FCT Chapter), Roland Aigbovo, the industrial action became imperative after several failed attempts to resolve the impasse.

“The congress observes with dismay that despite timelines and promises made to pay the COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowance within the period of the issued ultimatum, the allowance is still yet to be paid to health care workers in the various FCT Hospitals and the COVID-19 isolation and treatment centres thereby negating the positive gains already achieved.

“As an association, we believe in dialogue as a means of dispute resolution and we have always stood by this principle in all our dealings with the FCTA management even in the face of financial burden but we note with dismay the care free approach exhibited by the office of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory in handling this issue,” Aigbovo said.

According to the doctors, they will only get back to work after the various payments demanded are made to their members’ accounts.

The FCT has over 5,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, second to Lagos State in the list of high burdened states and cities.