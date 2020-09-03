Troops Kill Four Bandits In Kaduna, Recover Weapons

Troops of Operation Accord have killed four suspected bandits at Jeka Da Rabi area along Kaduna-Abuja expressway in Kaduna State and have recovered weapons from them.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche.

The operation, which was carried out on September 2, is in continuation of the “sustained offensive against armed bandits and other criminal elements in the country.”

“Acting on credible intelligence on the movement of bandits from Kachia area, troops swiftly mobilized to the scene and laid ambush.

“The gallant troops made contact with the bandits and engaged them with superior firepower thereby neutralizing 4 while others escaped with gun shots wounds,” the statement partly read.

The defence spokesman said troops also recovered one AK 47 rifle and 5 rounds of 9mm with a magazine and have dominated “the general area with aggressive patrols in search of the fleeing bandits.”

Reacting to the incident, the Military High Command asked the troops to intensify the onslaught against the criminal elements in the country.

Recently, Kaduna has been experiencing series of bandits attacks that have led to the loss of several lives of people and properties.

Following the ugly development, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on August 16 deployed additional special forces to southern Kaduna,

The deployment has been yielding positive results as some bandits have been arrested with several others killed during the military operations.

Just two weeks ago, airstrikes carried out by the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike, neutralised several armed bandits at their camp in the Kuduru Forest area of the state.

According to the military authorities, the destroyed bandit camp, was occupied by members of an Ansaru Terrorist Sect-linked group led by one Mallam Abba.

Similarly, on August 10, security operatives arrested some bandits and criminals suspected to be members of gangs disturbing the area.

The Sector Commander of Operation Safe Haven in Kafanchan, Colonel David Nwakonobi told journalists that eight suspects were arrested at different locations with dangerous weapons in their possession during the operation carried out by the task force.