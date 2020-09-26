Ortom Condemns Boko Haram Attack On Zulum’s Convoy

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has condemned the attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, in which about 15 persons were feared dead and others injured.

The governor, according to a statement issued on Saturday by his spokesman, Terver Akase, sympathised with his Borno State counterpart.

Ortom described the attack as unfortunate and shocking, adding that security operatives will work hard to restore peace.

