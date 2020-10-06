Village Head, Five Others Killed In Fresh Attack On Plateau Community

Gunmen suspected to be herders on Monday night attacked Wereng community in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing six people including a crowned Prince of the village.

The lawmaker representing Riyom State constituency, Timothy Dangtong told journalists about the attack.

He said the assailants, armed with guns and other deadly weapons invaded the community around 9:00 p.m shooting sporadically, thereby causing panic among the villagers.

Dangtong confirmed that six corpses were taken to the mortuary after the attack.

The acting village Head, Chungyang Mwadkon, was due for coronation until he was shot and killed while trying to escape from the attackers.

Also, three members of a family were killed in their compound while Mr. Mwadkon and three others were killed along the road.

The injured are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital while corpses of those killed have been deposited at the Jos University Teaching Hospital mortuary