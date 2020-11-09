Photos: Kaduna Govt Installs New Emir Of Zazzau

The Kaduna State Government on Monday installed the new Emir of Zazzau, Ahmad Bamalli.

During the occasion attended by the Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and a host of other dignitaries, the new Emir had also taken his oath of office.

Governor El-Rufai equally presented a staff of office to the 19th Emir of Zazzau, describing the event as historic.

El-Rufai said the installation of the traditional ruler comes at a much-changed era with a different challenge.

“Your Highness ascends the throne in a much-changed era to that of your illustrious predecessors,” the governor said during the event.

“These are more modern times, with fresh opportunities and many old and new challenges. Ours is an incredibly young state, with 89% of residents being younger than 35 years.”

“We are grappling with expanding the opportunities for jobs, sound education and decent healthcare that can help channel this youthfulness as a positive resource. Some of our communities are menaced by security challenges”

While harping on the need for better data gathering, El-Rufai said the traditional institutions will be a vital partner in addressing the challenges in the state.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) also explained that the Kaduna State Government will be putting together a new law to strengthen the traditional structure.

“The new law will also legislate clear dynastic succession order in all emirates and chiefdoms with more than one ruling house,” he explained, urging those who contested the Emirship to accept the will of Allah who gives power.

“I also appeal to the title holders, district heads, members of the Emirate Council, the good people of Zazzau Emirate, and indeed all the citizens of Kaduna State to rally around our new Emir by extending to him their full support and cooperation,” he added.

See photos from the event below: