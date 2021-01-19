Advertisement
Waje And Ric Hassani Spark Marriage Rumours With New Photo
Talented singer Waje has sparked wedding rumours with fellow singer Ric Hassani, after she posted a picture of both of them on Tuesday.
Both artistes were seen loved up in the photo which Waje posted on Instagram with a love-struck emoji.
The declaration of love has fans and fellow industry friends overjoyed and showering them with congratulatory messages.
Waje, 40, is the mother of 21-year daughter, Emerald, while Ric, 32, does not have children yet.
In December Ric delivered a heartfelt Christmas record “I’ll give you love this Christmas”, and with this announcement, the inspiration for the ballad is clear.
Apart from the love-struck emoji in her caption Waje added the simple message “its time”. Intentional or not Waje has us all wondering what it is time for?
With Valentines Day fast approaching, it’s either a new love song is on the way or they are truly about to tie the knot.
All the same, we wish them the best!