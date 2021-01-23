Kaduna Security: Bandits Kill Six, Injure Eight Others In Giwa And Chikun LGAs

At least six people have been killed and eight others injured during separate attacks by bandits in Giwa and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Saturday, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said four persons were killed in Chikun local government while two others were killed in Giwa.

According to him, armed bandits attacked Maskoro community of Kakau Ward, and Akunakwo of Gwagwada Ward, both in Chikun local government area, where they killed two persons, identified as Nehemiah Ishaku and Yunana Mai-Mulo, while two others, Haruna Dogo and Danjuma Jagaba were killed at Akunakwo in similar attacks.

In a separate incident, between Hayin Inji and Kidandan town in Giwa local government, armed bandits also attacked and killed one Alhaji Yahuza Jinaidu in a bid to dispossess him of his motorcycle.

Also in Giwa local government area, at ‘Yan Rake, Galadimawa, bandits wielding sophisticated weapons opened fire injuring nine persons, while one of the victims, Kabiru Lado, eventually died while being rushed to a hospital.

Others according to Aruwan, are receiving treatment, with some having been discharged.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed deep sadness over the fresh killings, and prays for the repose of the souls of the deceased, while sending his condolences to their families.

He has also urged security agencies to ramp up their responses to curb such attacks.