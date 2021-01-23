Advertisement

Several Feared Killed In Ondo Road Accident

Channels Television  
Updated January 23, 2021
A photo from the accident scene on Saturday January 23.

 

Several persons are feared dead following a ghastly accident that occurred on Saturday evening close to the main gate of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State.

Eyewitness reports said the victims among which were students of the university were crushed to death by a truck conveying cement.

The State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is yet to confirm the incident.

However, the Management of the Adekunle Ajasin University, confirmed the incident in a statement.

The statement made public by the Acting Registrar of the university, OpeOluwa Akinfenwa, said the management commiserates with the families, the university community in particular and the Akungba community in general on the sad incident.

Consequently, it postponed indefinitely, the examinations which had been scheduled to commence on Monday.



More on Local

Adekunle Ajasin University Postpones Exams After Students Die In Accident

Oyo Tension: Houses, Vehicles Burnt, Policeman Injured In Igangan

Boko Haram And Bandits Largely Curtailed By Troops – Air Force Chief

Bandits Kill Six, Injure Eight Others In Kaduna

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV