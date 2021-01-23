Several Feared Killed In Ondo Road Accident

Several persons are feared dead following a ghastly accident that occurred on Saturday evening close to the main gate of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State.

Eyewitness reports said the victims among which were students of the university were crushed to death by a truck conveying cement.

The State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is yet to confirm the incident.

However, the Management of the Adekunle Ajasin University, confirmed the incident in a statement.

The statement made public by the Acting Registrar of the university, OpeOluwa Akinfenwa, said the management commiserates with the families, the university community in particular and the Akungba community in general on the sad incident.

Consequently, it postponed indefinitely, the examinations which had been scheduled to commence on Monday.