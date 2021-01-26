Troops Arrest Gunman Linked With Attacks In Kaduna Community

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have arrested a suspected gunman in Kaduna state who is linked with some of the deadly attacks in Zango Kataf local government area of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Tuesday, said the suspect, Shehu Musa was arrested in a neighbouring state.

He explained that the successful arrest of the suspect was based on a tip-off, following careful investigations into last December’s deadly attack in Gora Gan of Zangon Kataf local government area, in which seven persons were killed, 13 houses burnt and several properties destroyed.

The commissioner noted that the suspect was trailed to a village in a neighboring state, where he was arrested in an undisclosed hospital while receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

Expressing satisfaction at the report of the arrest, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops and security agencies for sustaining diligent investigations and urged them to pursue all relevant leads to closure.

He added that the suspect remains in the troops’ custody as investigations continue.