APC Suspends Ondo Governorship Aspirant Jumoke Anifowose

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended a governorship aspirant Mrs Jumoke Anifowose with immediate effect.

The Spokesperson of the party in the State, Alex Kalejaiye confirmed her suspension to our correspondent via a telephone call on Wednesday.

Her suspension was contained in a letter signed by 25 out of the 29 officers of the party at a meeting in Igboroko unit 1, Ward2, Owo Local Government Area of the state.

She was said to have been suspended for alleged anti-party activities and for not making any contribution to the development of the party.

The letter also stated that she has not been attending party meetings in the last four years.

Mrs Anifowose who was a governorship aspirant in the last election in Ondo State, is also the daughter of the first civilian governor of the State, Chief Adekunle Ajasin.