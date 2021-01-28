Troops Kill Bandits During Air Operations in Kaduna – Govt

Troops of the Nigerian Military have killed several bandits during various operations in the camps of the bandits in four local government areas of Kaduna state, the state government said on Thursday.

The latest success is coming just one day after the Army deployed 300 female soldiers to the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

According to a statement by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, air platforms of the Nigerian Air force carried out several armed missions across identified locations spanning Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, and Chikun local government areas.

According to the operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, areas covered were Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, Buruku, Ungwar Yako, Udawa, Polewire, Crossing Point, Gagafada, Kugu, Kampani Doka, Gwaska, Goron Dutse, and adjoining settlements

He says that during the operations, Bandits were spotted with cattle about 9km north of Gidan Audu, and were duly neutralized, and was also the same situation in the southwest of the same location where other bandits were killed.

More bandits according to the Commissioner were similarly sighted at Gbakopai and were also neutralized, while at the foot of a high ground west of the village, more bandits with cattle were sighted and engaged.

Furthermore, armed bandits were sighted at Gagafada attempting to cross from Polewire to Kampanin Doka, and were neutralized by the fighter jet crew.

Speaking further, the statement said that bandits in a convoy of about 12 motorcycles were sighted crossing the rail line west of Gadani station, and were engaged accordingly, while troops also killed several bandits at Kwafe general area in Chikun local government.

In another mission covering Giwa LGA, a settlement was sighted at Yadi, active with bandits, and was engaged robustly with many bandits neutralized.

Other locations such as Kaduna-Abuja highway, Rijana, Polewire, Kateri, Jere, and Zuba were calm with no suspicious activities observed.