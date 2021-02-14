APC To Boycott Sokoto LG Election

Ahead of the March 27 local government election in Sokoto State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced its withdrawal from the exercise.

Addressing journalists on Sunday at the party’s secretariat in Sokoto, APC Caretaker Chairman, Isa Sadiq Achida, said the party cannot participate in an election that will be conducted by unfair, compromised and bias umpire.

According to him, the state electoral commission is a composition of men not only loyal to the state government, but very close allies of the state governor, and are allegedly ready to do his bidding.

He said the party is pained that the present administration in the state has destroyed the local government administration, noting that the APC cannot tarnish its good mage by participating in a compromised exercise.

The APC chieftain is however sure of winning the election if conducted in a free and fair manner.

Achida blamed the party’s decision to pull out of the exercise on what he described as a lack of transparency by the state government.