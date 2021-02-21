Kaduna Security: Four Killed, One Injured In Kajuru LGA

Four people have been killed and one person injured after bandits attacked some communities in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

According to the state Commissioner for internal Security and Home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the bandits first attacked Ungwan Sha’awa in the area where they killed one Ubangida Dogo in his house and injured his son, Jude.

He adds that the bandits withdrew from the village and then proceeded to Ungwan Galadima community in the same locality and killed one Bulus Gwamna.

The commissioner notes that the bandits also attacked Ungwan Gamu village along the same trail and killed one Daniel Danlami.

Based on the attacks, Aruwan says that some irate youth in the communities lyned one person to death for allegedly collaborating with the bandits to attack some of the communities.

He however, states that security agencies are investigating the alleged collaboration with bandits by some locals, during recent disturbing attacks in Kajuru local government area.

“Preliminary investigations thereafter suggested that the bandits conducted these attacks with the aid of some local youths.

“As security agencies probed this further, one such suspect known simply as “Doctor”, from Kujeni village, was swiftly attacked and killed by youths of Maro in revenge.

“Just before his death, he confessed his involvement in the attack, and named a certain Fidelis Ali, also from Maro, as another accomplice of the bandits. Ali has since been arrested and taken into custody by the Police.”