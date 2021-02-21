Advertisement

Police Arrest Three Herdsmen For Arson, Attempted Murder In Ogun

Channels Television  
Updated February 21, 2021
A map of Ogun, a state in south-west Nigeria.

 

Three herdsmen have been arrested for their alleged role in the attack of Bamajo village in Ayetoro, Yewa North area of Ogun State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday said the suspects had attacked the village where they set some houses ablaze and inflicted a deep machete cut injury on one Ismaila Alabi.

“On receiving the report, the Area commander Ayetoro Assistant Commissioner of  Police, Anthony Aruna mobilized his men, Hunters and youths to the scene where the entire area was thoroughly combed,” the statement partly read.

He said that the search exercise was extended to Igboaje bush where one of the herdsmen was arrested with a gun and a cutlass stained with blood.

“His arrest led to the arrest of two others namely: Usman Mohammed and Aliyu Abubakar who is strongly believed to be part of those who launched the violent attack. The injured victim was quickly rushed to the general hospital for treatment,” Oyeyemi added.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward  Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.



