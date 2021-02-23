Shasha Crisis: Makinde Approves Immediate Reopening Of Market

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has approved the reopening of Shasha market following the closure of the market.

The decision was reached on Tuesday after a meeting with Shahsha market stakeholders weeks after it was shut down following an outbreak between Hausa and Yoruba communities.

The governor has also ordered the immediate deployment of bulldozers to clear the rubble left in the wake of the crisis.

The re-opening of the market was agreed on after weeks of extensive deliberations with market leaders from both the Yoruba and Hausa communities who have committed to ensuring peaceful coexistence in the market.

The governor stated that due to the economic situation and the peculiarities associated with the state, he would reopen the market for the traders to continue with their commercial activities.

“If you look at Oyo State, even when the COVID-19 was at its peak, I decided not to shut our market places because I know and also explained to the leadership of the country at the national level that in our state, we have people that the proceeds from what they get today will determine if they will eat tomorrow or not.

“Since peace more or less returned to the market and the community, we have given the go-ahead that the market should be reopened,” the governor said.

See photos from the meeting: