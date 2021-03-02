Advertisement

Fire Outbreak At Army Headquarters In Abuja

Updated March 2, 2021

There has been a minor fire outbreak at the Army headquarters complex in Abuja.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the incident that occurred at about 10:15 am was a result of a minor electrical fault in one of the offices.

According to him, the Army headquarters complex is currently undergoing some renovation involving electrical rework.

He noted that the Nigerian Army Fire Service Department has since put out the fire and no casualty was recorded during the incident.

Yerima added that normalcy has since returned to the complex.

 



