Ibarapa Crisis: Oyo Govt Will Not Condone Miscarriage Of Justice, Says Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has declared that his administration will do everything possible to prevent any miscarriage of justice.

He stated this on Monday in reaction to the recent arrest of some members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and an alleged ethnic warlord, Iskilu Wakili, in the Kajola area of Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state.

“Let me also talk about the issue of security, which is also germane. I am aware of what is going on at Kajola in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State,” he said.

Governor Makinde, who spoke in Ibadan, appealed to residents of the state to remain calm and to refrain from ethnic profiling.

He noted that the Commissioner of Police in Oyo, Ngozi Onadeko, had already given the assurance that a thorough investigation would be conducted into the security situation.

The governor also urged the people to trust in the government, saying it would continue to work in the interest of the people of the state, with a view to ensuring that there was no miscarriage of justice.

He gave an assurance that his administration would do everything within its power to ensure that only those found wanting or those who have broken the law would be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land.

Governor Makinde said, “People should not go into overdrive. I have asked the Commissioner of Police to see me today (Monday) and I have been given the assurance that they will do a thorough investigation into the security situation in the area.

“I also want to appeal to our people to be calm and refrain from ethnic profiling. Let us have trust in the ability and capacity of the people saddled with the responsibility of maintaining law and order within our state.”

“It is the government that we have put in place and it will continue to work in the interest of the people of the state,” he added.