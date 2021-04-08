Two Officers Injured, One Missing As Gunmen Attack Another Police Facility In Imo

Gunmen attacked another police station in Imo State late Wednesday injuring two officers and leading to the disappearance of another.

Mbieri Divisional police headquarters located at Mbaitoli local government area of Imo state was the latest victim.

The attack on the Mbieri station is the seventh police station to be attacked by gunmen in Imo state between January and April, which includes the attack on the Imo state police command headquarters on Monday.

According to sources, the gunmen vandalised the police building and freed suspects in detention.

They reportedly arrived in the late hours of Wednesday night with sophisticated weapons and shot sporadically before gaining access into the police facility.

About two police officers were injured and another reportedly kidnapped.

The Imo state police command has confirmed the incident.

Spokesman Orlando Ikeokwu said although the Mbieri police station was attacked very late on Wednesday night, the attackers were repelled by the officers on duty.

Ikeokwu said one of the officers is still missing while two are injured and receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

He also confirmed that some suspects in the police custody were freed.

‘Blame aggrieved politicians’

Meanwhile, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has blamed the recent attack on security facilities in the state on aggrieved politicians, saying their aim was to destabilise his government and that of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He stated this on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, three days after gunmen stormed the Nigerian Correctional Services and the Police Headquarters in Imo State, freeing an unspecified number of prison inmates.

When asked if the tragic incident was a direct attack on his government, the government replied in the affirmative.

He explained that security agencies have gathered intelligence on the sponsors of the thugs and their planning leading to the attack on government establishments on Monday.

“It is not only on my government, it is both on my government and the Federal Government. We have credible evidence leading to those who paid the hoodlums, where they met, and how they met. Security agencies are already working with this information,” he said.

“Some people are trying to sponsor a synchronise national crisis to bring the government of Muhammadu Buhari to disrepute, otherwise tell me why these things are happening at this time, particularly in Imo, APC state.

“People are sponsoring these people. Some of them already caught have made confessional statements. I am going to forward my report to the central government.”

The gunmen who stormed the security agencies on April 5 set the facilities ablaze.

During the attack, one person suspected to be a fleeing inmate was hit by a bullet while carrying his travel bag.

His lifeless body was visibly seen on the ground in front of the correctional centre.

The gunmen also razed the Imo State Police Command headquarters situated in Owerri and burnt almost all the vehicles parked at the command headquarters.

They were said to have operated from 1:00 am till 3:00 am during which they sang solidarity songs at the Government House Roundabout for about 30 minutes before attacking the facilities.