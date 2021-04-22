Police Review Curfew Hours In Maiduguri

Police authorities in Borno State have reviewed the curfew hours within Maiduguri, the state capital, to allow more time for residents to move within the town.

The curfew which was effective between 10pm and 6am daily has been reviewed by one hour – to take effect between 11pm and 6am going forward.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the State Security Council chaired by Governor Babagana Zulum on Thursday.

The meeting which held at the Government House in the state capital was attended by the Commissioner of Police in Borno, Bello Makwashi, as well as heads of the various security agencies in the state.

Although reporters were not immediately briefed on what was discussed at the meeting, Makwashi announced the review in a statement by Edet Okon, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state.

“In view of the ongoing Ramadan, the Borno State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of the adjustment in the starting time of curfew from 10pm to 11pm.

“For clarity and emphasis, henceforth and until further notice, the curfew period will run from 11pm to 6am daily,” the statement read.

It added, “The Commissioner of Police in Borno State, CP Bello Makwashi, while wishing the Muslim Ummah Ramadan Mubarak, urges all residents of the state to reciprocate the goodwill offered by the state government by continuing to observe the curfew within the new timing.”