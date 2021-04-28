Police Debunk Claims Of Attack On University Of Abuja

The FCT Police Command has debunked claims on social media that the University of Abuja has been attacked by bandits.

The Command through its spokesman ASP Yusuf Mariam stated categorically that there is no record of such incident as of 2200hrs on Tuesday 27th April 2021, hence, members of the public are enjoined to disregard the message which is not only mischievous but intended to cause tension amongst residents.

ASP Mariam disclosed that the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered uninterrupted patrols around schools within the FCT.

“In view of the above, the Command urges residents to remain calm, law-abiding, and verify every information they receive to avoid causing panic amongst members of the public.

“Therefore, we wish to reaffirm our undeterred resolve towards the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory”, the statement added.

Read Full Statement Below: