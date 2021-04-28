Advertisement
Police Debunk Claims Of Attack On University Of Abuja
The FCT Police Command has debunked claims on social media that the University of Abuja has been attacked by bandits.
The Command through its spokesman ASP Yusuf Mariam stated categorically that there is no record of such incident as of 2200hrs on Tuesday 27th April 2021, hence, members of the public are enjoined to disregard the message which is not only mischievous but intended to cause tension amongst residents.
ASP Mariam disclosed that the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered uninterrupted patrols around schools within the FCT.
“In view of the above, the Command urges residents to remain calm, law-abiding, and verify every information they receive to avoid causing panic amongst members of the public.
“Therefore, we wish to reaffirm our undeterred resolve towards the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory”, the statement added.
Read Full Statement Below:
PRESS RELEASE
THE UNIVERSITY OF ABUJA IS SAFE
……………report all suspicious movement
The FCT Police Command wishes to debunk the viral message in some sections of the social media purporting that the ‘University of Abuja has been attacked by bandits.’
2.The Command wishes to state categorically that there is no record of such incident as at 2200hrs of Tuesday 27th April,2021, hence , members of the public are enjoined to disregard the message which is not only mischievous but intended to cause tension amongst residents.
3.Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered uninterrupted patrols around schools within the FCT.
4. In view of the above, the Command urges residents to remain calm, law-abiding and verify every information they receive to avoid causing panic amongst members of the public.
5. Therefore, we wish to reaffirm our undeterred resolve towards the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory.
6. The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number : 09022222352
ASP Yusuf Mariam,
Police Public Relations Officer,
For: The Commissioner of Police
FCT Police Command,
Abuja