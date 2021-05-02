Abducted Mission School Student Regains Freedom In Plateau

The abducted student of Kings School, otherwise known as Capro Secondary Mission School located at Gana Ropp in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State has regained freedom, the military authorities have confirmed.

Gunmen had in the early hours of April 29 kidnapped the students in Capro, which is few kilometres away from the Yakubu Gowon airport and about 60 kilometres from Jos, the state capital.

However, three of the students escaped while one remained in captivity.

But in a statement issued on Sunday, the spokesman of Operation Safe Haven, Major Ibrahim Shittu, said troops rescued the remaining student in captivity on Saturday.

He said the rescue operation was achieved through the sustained search and rescue efforts of the troops, adding that no ransom was paid to secure the student’s release.

According to the military spokesman, the rescued student is in good health condition and has since been reunited with other students in the college.

Spate of Abductions

The Plateau abduction comes as the country continues to battle several security challenges, including but not limited to an insurgency in the North-East, banditry in the North-West, secessionist agitations in the South-East and Fulani-Herdsmen crises across the Middle-Belt and several South-West states.

Bandits have, in recent times, targeted schools for mass abductions.

Several students of Greenfield University in Kaduna are still in captivity after they were abducted on April 20.

Bandits who abducted 39 students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, in the Igabi local government area of Kaduna state recently released a video of the students, including a pregnant female student, calling for help.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sought the assistance of the United States in fighting insecurity across the country.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday inaugurated a 40-man committee to find a solution to the country’s security challenges. The Committee is set to hold a four-day security summit in May.