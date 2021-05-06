Police Arrest Two Suspected Robbers In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two armed robbers in Ogun State after a robbery operation.

In a press statement by the police public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects; Rasheed Ayinde 20yrs and Matthew Oladipupo 33yrs, were arrested when the Divisional Police Officer, Onipanu division CSP Bamidele Job was on routine patrol of his area with his men, and sighted the duo on a motorcycle.

“On sighting the policemen, they made an attempt to make a u-turn, but were stopped by the team who suspected their movements,” he said

He said a search was conducted on them and one locally made pistol and one live cartridge, as well as assorted charms, were recovered from them.

“On interrogation, they confessed been on their way to carry out robbery operation, the duo claimed to be living in Abeokuta, but they used to operate in Onipanu and Atan Ota area”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.