Police Arrest Suspect For Murder In Ogun

Detectives of the Ajuwon Division, Ogun Police Command, have arrested Abubakar Musa, a 25-year-old man, for allegedly killing two people and injuring three others at Olámbe, Ifo Local Government Area of the state

The suspect was said to have attacked the victims with a knife after failing in some business deals, and the victims tried to calm him down when the incident happened.

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“On Tuesday, 7th April 2026, at about 0138hrs, the suspect stabbed five people. Two of them, Gbadamasi Ibrahim ‘M’, aged 25, and Chinedu ‘M’, aged 40, died while being taken to the hospital,” the spokesman of the Ogun State Command said in a statement.

“A doctor confirmed their deaths. The other three victims, Mohammed Abubakar ‘M’, aged 35; Ashiru Adamu ‘M’, aged 25; and Paul Lawrence ‘M’, aged 25, are in critical condition but responding to treatment,” he said

“The suspect ran away after the attack, but was later caught by detectives. He is now in police custody, while the case and the suspect have been sent to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for investigation and prosecution.”

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The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Bode Ojajuni, condemned the attack and promised that justice would be served.

He, however, asked residents to stay alert and report any suspicious or violent behaviour to the police.