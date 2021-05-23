Two Killed As Police Repel Attack On Ebonyi Divisional Headquarters

One police officer and an attacker were killed as the police repelled an attack on its Divisional Headquarters in Ebonyi State.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Odah Obianuju confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

She explained that the hoodlums’ number about 20 came in Mitsubishi L300 Bus while some came on foot through the back fence and attacked Ugbuodo Divisional Headquarters in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

They immediately opened fire, shooting sporadically at the Policemen on duty but were swiftly challenged and repelled back, in the gun battle that killed one of them.

One was killed with his AK47 rifle, “GSM Phone and Jackknife recovered while others escaped with bullet wound injuries.

“One Mobile Police Personnel paid the supreme price”.

She added that the Commissioner of Police has ordered a manhunt to the fleeing hoodlums.

Read Full Statement Below: