Two Killed As Police Repel Attack On Ebonyi Divisional Headquarters
One police officer and an attacker were killed as the police repelled an attack on its Divisional Headquarters in Ebonyi State.
The spokesman of the command, DSP Odah Obianuju confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.
She explained that the hoodlums’ number about 20 came in Mitsubishi L300 Bus while some came on foot through the back fence and attacked Ugbuodo Divisional Headquarters in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
They immediately opened fire, shooting sporadically at the Policemen on duty but were swiftly challenged and repelled back, in the gun battle that killed one of them.
One was killed with his AK47 rifle, “GSM Phone and Jackknife recovered while others escaped with bullet wound injuries.
“One Mobile Police Personnel paid the supreme price”.
She added that the Commissioner of Police has ordered a manhunt to the fleeing hoodlums.
Read Full Statement Below:
PRESS RELEASE, EBONYI STATE COMMAND, DATED: 22ND MAY, 2021.
POLICE REPELLS ATTACK ON EBONYI DIVISION, GUN DOWN ONE OF THE ATTACKERS RECOVERS HIS AK47 RIFLE AND OTHER INCRIMINATING ITEMS
CP Ebonyi orders manhunt for the fleeing hoodlums
At 1200hrs of date hoodlums driving in a Mitsubishi L300 Bus numbering about twenty, some came on foot through the back fence attacked Ugbuodo Divisional Headquarters in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State who immediately opened fire, shooting sporadically at the Policemen on duty but were swifting challenged and repelled back, in the gun battle that ensued one (1) of the attackers was killed his AK47 rifle, GSM Phone and Jackknife recovered while others escaped with bullet wound injuries.
However, one Mobile Police Personnel paid the supreme price.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Command, CP Aliyu Garba psc+ has visited the Division for an on the spot assessment of the situation and has also ordered a manhunt for the fleeing hoodlums with a view to arresting them for prosecution.
E-SIGN
DSP. ODAH LOVETH OBIANUJU Mnipr.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)
Ebonyi State Command,
Abakaliki.