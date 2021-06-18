Six Adamawa Commissioners To Swap Positions In Cabinet Reshuffle

Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle of the State Executive Council.

Six commissioners affected by the development will swap positions, said a statement on Friday by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou.

Mr Sanusi Jauro who until recently was the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development was redeployed to the Ministry of Special Duties.

His counterpart at the Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Mohammed Umar, was also directed to move to the Ministry of Land and Survey.

Umar has been replaced by Ibrahim Mijinyawa who now serves as the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs in the state.

Similarly, Alloysious Babadoke moves from Special Duties to Youth and Sports Development, and Umar Daware and Dr Dishi Khobe are to swap positions.

Daware takes over at the Ministry of Agriculture while Khobe takes over at the Ministry of Tertiary and Professional Education.

According to Wonosikou, the redeployment is intended to create a new vigour and vitality for service delivery which has been the hallmark of the Umaru Fintiri administration.

He added that the postings were with immediate effect and Governor Fintiri has directed the commissioners to hand over and move to their new postings without delay.